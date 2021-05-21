 | Fri, May 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

MV’s Snyrychova hurdles to gold at regionals

Marmaton Valley's Kristyna Snyrychova brought home a pair of gold medals in thrilling fashion Thursday at the Class 1A Regional Track Meet. She headlines a crop of area athletes headed to next week's state meet in Wichita.

By

Sports

May 21, 2021 - 12:25 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Kristyna Snyrychova, right, is neck and neck with Hanover’s Ceegan Atkins at Thursday’s Class 1A Regional 100-meter hurdles final. Snyrychova defeated Atkins by .08 seconds to win gold. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

BURLINGTON — With their races held in a perpetual rinse cycle, Marmaton Valley High’s Kristyna Snyrychova and Hanover’s Ceegan Atkins put forth a pair of red-hot performances on the track Thursday.

It was Snyrychova who shined brightest, claiming Class 1A Regional titles in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles races, edging out the Hanover speedster at the finish line in both.

Athletes such as Southern Coffey County High’s Ross Snovelle, center, had to deal with rain for much of the day Thursday at the Class 1A Regional in Burlington. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With the victories, Snyrychova qualifies to represent Marmaton Valley in next week’s Class 1A State Track Meet in Wichita.

Related
May 14, 2021
April 16, 2019
May 23, 2011
May 23, 2011
Most Popular