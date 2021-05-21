MV’s Snyrychova hurdles to gold at regionals

BURLINGTON — With their races held in a perpetual rinse cycle, Marmaton Valley High’s Kristyna Snyrychova and Hanover’s Ceegan Atkins put forth a pair of red-hot performances on the track Thursday.

It was Snyrychova who shined brightest, claiming Class 1A Regional titles in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles races, edging out the Hanover speedster at the finish line in both.

Athletes such as Southern Coffey County High’s Ross Snovelle, center, had to deal with rain for much of the day Thursday at the Class 1A Regional in Burlington. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With the victories, Snyrychova qualifies to represent Marmaton Valley in next week’s Class 1A State Track Meet in Wichita.