 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
Nadal gets his swing at record-breaking title

Rafael Nadal is now one win away from a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title. His opponent in the Australian Open finals will be second-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

By

Sports

January 28, 2022 - 2:28 PM

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in his first-round singles match against Marcos Giron of the United States during day one of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday to make history. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal on Friday. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal advanced to the final in Australia for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win in a mostly lopsided contest against seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the first of the men’s semifinals.

