Nadal withdraws from U.S. Open; season over

Rafael Nadal cut short his 2021 tennis season, still suffering from a chronic foot injury. The Spaniard withdrew Friday from the year's final major, the upcoming U.S. Open.

August 20, 2021 - 1:15 PM

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his Men's Singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on day 14 of the 2019 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the New York City borough of Queens, N.Y., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/TNS

MADRID (AP) — The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

His announcement further depletes the year’s last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out as well as last year’s champion, Dominic Thiem.

Nadal’s absence also clears one more possible hurdle for Novak Djokovic, who now resumes his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam without one of his longtime rivals in the men’s draw at Flushing Meadows.

