 | Thu, Aug 11, 2022
Nagy’s path leads back to KC

Matt Nagy's four-year tenure as head coach of the Chicago Bears ended at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Within weeks, he was back in the fold at Kansas City, as an assistant under long-time mentor Andy Reid.

August 11, 2022 - 11:00 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach Matt Nagy, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes signal to receivers during practice this May at the Chiefs’ practice facility. Photo by (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moments after the end of the Chiefs’ training camp practice on Monday at Missouri Western State University, senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy was headed off the field when fans started chanting his name (“Nagy, Nagy”) seeking to lure him over for autographs.

Nagy was only too happy to comply. And why not?

“It’s very welcoming …,” said Nagy, who had spent a decade with Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City before returning this spring after four seasons as head coach in Chicago. “I appreciate that, and it means a lot to me.”

