Nagy’s path leads back to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moments after the end of the Chiefs’ training camp practice on Monday at Missouri Western State University, senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy was headed off the field when fans started chanting his name (“Nagy, Nagy”) seeking to lure him over for autographs.

Nagy was only too happy to comply. And why not?

“It’s very welcoming …,” said Nagy, who had spent a decade with Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City before returning this spring after four seasons as head coach in Chicago. “I appreciate that, and it means a lot to me.”