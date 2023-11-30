NASCAR reaches landmark TV deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced historic media rights deals on Wednesday.

Starting in 2025, five Cup Series races will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The bulk of races will continue airing on Fox and NBC networks, while TNT Sports will also broadcast five races.

“We want to meet race fans where they are,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said in a press conference inside the Music City Center. “We are super excited about what 2025 is going to bring to us, because we are the distribution that we now have across here, which is obviously a combination of broadcast, cable and streaming.”