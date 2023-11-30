 | Thu, Nov 30, 2023
NASCAR reaches landmark TV deal

Amazon Prime will broadcast select NASCAR races, starting in 2025, one of the elements in the racing circuit's new TV rights deal.

November 30, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2023, in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced historic media rights deals on Wednesday.

Starting in 2025, five Cup Series races will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The bulk of races will continue airing on Fox and NBC networks, while TNT Sports will also broadcast five races.

“We want to meet race fans where they are,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said in a press conference inside the Music City Center. “We are super excited about what 2025 is going to bring to us, because we are the distribution that we now have across here, which is obviously a combination of broadcast, cable and streaming.”

