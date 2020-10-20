Menu Search Log in

NASCAR reinstates Larsons for 2021 season

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was cleared to return to stock car racing's top circuit for 2021. Larson was suspended in April after he uttered a racial slur while playing a televised video game.

By

Sports

October 20, 2020 - 9:53 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game.

He was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week and the clearance came Monday.

Related
April 28, 2020
April 14, 2020
April 13, 2020
October 8, 2019
Trending