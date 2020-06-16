NASCAR’S Bubba Wallace finds his voice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace can count Spike Lee and Demi Lovato in his corner since he became the leader of NASCAR’s push for change.

Where he has failed to find support is from corporate America.

Wallace is the only black full-time driver at NASCAR’s top level and has had to scrap for sponsorship money his entire career. Since he has taken a prominent role as an activist — successfully calling on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events and leading the conversation among his peers about racial equality — the only new friends Wallace has are celebrities and fans.