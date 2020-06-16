Menu Search Log in

NASCAR’S Bubba Wallace finds his voice

Bubba Wallace may be the only African-American driver in the Cup Series, but that hasn't stopped him for raising awareness about social justice in NASCAR.

June 16, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Driver Bubba Wallace stands by his car before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on February 29, 2020. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace can count Spike Lee and Demi Lovato in his corner since he became the leader of NASCAR’s push for change.

Where he has failed to find support is from corporate America.

Wallace is the only black full-time driver at NASCAR’s top level and has had to scrap for sponsorship money his entire career. Since he has taken a prominent role as an activist — successfully calling on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events and leading the conversation among his peers about racial equality — the only new friends Wallace has are celebrities and fans.

