NASCAR’s dizzying silly season will change landscape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There were two early warning signs that NASCAR was heading into its most unpredictable “silly season” in decades.
Former series champion Brad Keselowski accepted a one-year extension with Team Penske and rookie Tyler Reddick renewed with Richard Childress Racing with barely a glance at other options.
Those moves were a wake-up call — the economics that have changed the landscape of NASCAR’s two lower series have finally reached the Cup level.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives