NASCAR’s dizzying silly season will change landscape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There were two early warning signs that NASCAR was heading into its most unpredictable “silly season” in decades.

Former series champion Brad Keselowski accepted a one-year extension with Team Penske and rookie Tyler Reddick renewed with Richard Childress Racing with barely a glance at other options.

Those moves were a wake-up call — the economics that have changed the landscape of NASCAR’s two lower series have finally reached the Cup level.