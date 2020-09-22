Menu Search Log in

NASCAR’s dizzying silly season will change landscape

There will be several new faces in new places next season in NASCAR as the racing circuit deals with the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some early warning signs indicate this year's "silly season" might drastically alter the sport's landscape.

Sports

September 22, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan responds to a question during a news conference on Oct. 28, 2014, at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin are starting a NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace their driver. Photo by Jeff Siner / The Charlotte Observer / TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There were two early warning signs that NASCAR was heading into its most unpredictable “silly season” in decades.

Former series champion Brad Keselowski accepted a one-year extension with Team Penske and rookie Tyler Reddick renewed with Richard Childress Racing with barely a glance at other options.

Those moves were a wake-up call — the economics that have changed the landscape of NASCAR’s two lower series have finally reached the Cup level.

