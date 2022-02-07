 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
NASCAR’s first Clash in L.A. big hit with fans and drivers

NASCAR's Busch Light Classic at the L.A. Coliseum was a big hit with fans and drivers. The event marks a new, forward-thinking future for the sport pushed by NASCAR's 30-year-old visionary Ben Kennedy.

February 7, 2022

Los Angeles, CA - February 06: With a view of downtown Los Angeles and the snow-capped mountains in the background, NASCAR racers circle the quarter-mile track during the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, a NASCAR exhibition race at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Joey Logano, #22, went on to win the race. The season-opening Clash exhibition race gets a taste of West Coast flavor in 2022, marking a historic first visit to the tradition-rich Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The event is to be contested around a quarter-mile asphalt oval that will be built around the facility's football field. The Los Angeles event marks the first time the preseason Clash is held outside of Daytona International Speedway since its inception in 1979, and gives the sport its first competitive look at the Next Gen car on Feb. 6 in a non-points event, including a pre-race concert by Pit Bull and Ice Cube. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Photo by TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR was the big winner at its glossy Los Angeles gala held inside Memorial Coliseum. 

In need of an energy boost ahead of its upcoming season, NASCAR broke its dated mold and staged an experimental exhibition race inside one of the most iconic venues in sports. The race itself on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt oval was a sideshow in Sunday’s made-for-Fox Sports spectacular. 

Just how successful was the Busch Light Clash? Two losing drivers high-fived a pair of NASCAR senior executives as they passed in the USC locker room. 

