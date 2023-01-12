 | Thu, Jan 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NASCAR’S Harvick calls it quits. ‘It’s just time’

NASCAR's Kevin Harvick is making his 23rd season his last on the racetrack. He heads into his final year tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 career victories and 13 consecutive playoff appearances.

By

Sports

January 12, 2023 - 1:36 PM

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford, prepares to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2022, in Avondale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick received the same answer nearly every time he asked another athlete how they decided to retire: Harvick would just know it was time.

The driver thrust onto the global stage when he was named Dale Earnhardt’s replacement just days after Earnhardt’s fatal 2001 crash will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR. The 2014 Cup champion heads into his final year tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 career victories, 13 consecutive playoff appearances and he’s one of the final active drivers from the sport’s halcyon days.

“From talking to all the people I’ve talked to, it always came down to the same, ‘Oh, you’ll know, you’ll know it is time, you’ll know the right moment,’” Harvick said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his Thursday announcement.

Related
August 16, 2022
November 6, 2020
July 6, 2020
June 29, 2020
Most Popular