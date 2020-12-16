Menu Search Log in

National Football Conference East a powerhouse

Late-season turnaround has jaws dropping

By

Sports

December 16, 2020 - 10:14 AM

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is sacked by the New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on November 9. Photo by (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

The NFC East is no longer the laughingstock division in the NFL.

After combining to win just two of their first 21 non-division games this season, the teams from the NFC East have been knocking off some powerhouses in recent weeks.

Philadelphia beat NFC leading New Orleans last week in the first game with rookie Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback. That came a week after Washington handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the season and the New York Giants upset Seattle on the road.

