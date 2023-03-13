National hopes diminish for Allen

OLATHE — It was a thrilling run for the Allen Community College men’s basketball team which watched their season come to an end against Johnson County in the KJCCC Tournament championship game on Saturday afternoon, 80-56.

The Red Devils (23-10; 10-4) knocked off Kansas City Kansas Community College for their first win over the Blue Devils in the semifinal game on Friday night after getting hot from three-point land for a 74-63 win.

Against Johnson County, however, Allen was the weaker on the glass and turned the ball over a bit too much in their season ending defeat.