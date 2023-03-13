 | Mon, Mar 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

National hopes diminish for Allen

The Allen men's basketball team's hopes of a second straight NJCAA national tournament appearance vanished into the Olathe night as the team fell to Johnson in the KJCCC championship game Saturday night.

By

Sports

March 13, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Red Devil Ahmed Mahboub, right, drives to the basket. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

OLATHE — It was a thrilling run for the Allen Community College men’s basketball team which watched their season come to an end against Johnson County in the KJCCC Tournament championship game on Saturday afternoon, 80-56. 

The Red Devils (23-10; 10-4) knocked off Kansas City Kansas Community College for their first win over the Blue Devils in the semifinal game on Friday night after getting hot from three-point land for a 74-63 win. 

Against Johnson County, however, Allen was the weaker on the glass and turned the ball over a bit too much in their season ending defeat.

Related
February 22, 2022
February 17, 2022
December 3, 2015
January 3, 2012
Most Popular