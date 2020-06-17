Menu Search Log in

NBA lays out its vision for Disney restart to teams, players

NBA stars will fell comfortable when the season returns in Orlando to finish the 2020 season.

By

Sports

June 17, 2020 - 9:47 AM

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, pictured left, is against the NBA’s restart plan. He believes in addressing social injustice and racial inequality instead of playing games. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/TNS

Here’s some of what awaits NBA players going to Disney next month: game rooms, golf course access, cabanas with misters to combat the heat, fishing areas, bowling, backstage tours and salon services.

It only sounds like vacation.

The NBA described very specific plans to players and teams for the restart on Tuesday, doing so in a memo and handbook both obtained by The Associated Press. With safety being of the foremost importance during the coronavirus pandemic, players were told they will be tested regularly — but not with the deep nasal swabs — and must adhere to strict physical distancing and mask-wearing policies.

Related
June 12, 2020
June 5, 2020
June 4, 2020
May 13, 2020
Trending