 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NBA Playoffs overview; Warriors defend their title  

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring. 

By

Sports

April 14, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a basket while being guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) during the second half of a game Monday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-100. Photo by TNS

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring.

And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy.

The NBA playoffs start Saturday, with Milwaukee as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference and holder of home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and Denver as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time.

Related
March 16, 2021
October 16, 2018
September 25, 2018
June 1, 2018
Most Popular