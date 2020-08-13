Menu Search Log in

NBA playoffs taking shape

Nearly all of the first-round NBA playoffs matchups have been set, with Wednesday's results filling in most of the blanks. Playoff action begins next week.

By

Sports

August 13, 2020 - 9:46 AM

The Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) dunks under pressure from the Toronto Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Wednesday. The Raptors won, 125-121. Photo by Ashley Landis/ Getty Images / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoff bracket is nearly set.

Wednesday’s results filled in five of what were the six unknown matchups for Round 1 of the postseason, which starts next week at Walt Disney World.

In the Western Conference: Houston and Oklahoma City will meet in the first round, meaning Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Thunder guard Chris Paul get the chance to face their former teams.

Related
August 10, 2020
June 4, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 8, 2020
Trending