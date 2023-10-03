NBA stars have next summer’s Paris Olympics in mind 

Kevin Durant just got done with his summer vacation. He’s planning to go to France for work next summer, and plenty of other big NBA names hope to join him.

Stephen Curry is among them.

Durant — along with many other top players, including Curry, the all-time 3-point king — said Monday at media days being held around the league that he plans to play for his country at next summer’s Paris Olympics, when the Americans will try for a fifth consecutive gold medal. If he plays and the U.S. wins, Durant would be the first men’s player with four basketball golds.