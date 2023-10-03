 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
NBA stars have next summer’s Paris Olympics in mind 

There are 12 roster spots on the USA Basketball team for next year's Paris Olympics and a lot more than 12 interested players. It's a wonderful problem for USA Basketball to have. Those players who are eyeing a spot on the team include Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Bam Adebayo and DeMar DeRozan.

October 3, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on Apr. 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

Kevin Durant just got done with his summer vacation. He’s planning to go to France for work next summer, and plenty of other big NBA names hope to join him.

Stephen Curry is among them.

Durant — along with many other top players, including Curry, the all-time 3-point king — said Monday at media days being held around the league that he plans to play for his country at next summer’s Paris Olympics, when the Americans will try for a fifth consecutive gold medal. If he plays and the U.S. wins, Durant would be the first men’s player with four basketball golds.

