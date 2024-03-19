 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
NBA teams go on defensive as scoring dips

Rejuvenated defenses have clamped down in NBA arenas since the All-Star Break, as scoring has dipped four points a game since mid-February. League officials have denied an edict that officials call fewer fouls, thus freeing up more aggressive defenders.

Sports

March 19, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Derrick White (9) of the Boston Celtics dribbles past Stanley Umude (17) of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the TD Garden on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Boston. Photo by Matt Stone/Boston Herald/TNS

New Orleans forward Herbert Jones learned a long time ago the critical component to being an elite defensive stopper was keeping whoever you’re guarding in front of you.

It’s that simple. It’s that difficult, too.

“You do the best you can,” Jones said.

Contrary to popular belief, there HAS been some defense played in the NBA this season (it’s just been tougher). It’s been on display more following the All-Star break and on the heels of that record-setting 211-186 All-Star Game when all signs of guarding anyone vanished.

The numbers post-break speak volumes about the commitment to defense: Entering Monday, NBA teams were averaging around four points per game less than they were before mid-February, dropping from 115.5 to 111.3.

