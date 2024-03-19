NBA teams go on defensive as scoring dips

New Orleans forward Herbert Jones learned a long time ago the critical component to being an elite defensive stopper was keeping whoever you’re guarding in front of you.

It’s that simple. It’s that difficult, too.

“You do the best you can,” Jones said.

Contrary to popular belief, there HAS been some defense played in the NBA this season (it’s just been tougher). It’s been on display more following the All-Star break and on the heels of that record-setting 211-186 All-Star Game when all signs of guarding anyone vanished.

The numbers post-break speak volumes about the commitment to defense: Entering Monday, NBA teams were averaging around four points per game less than they were before mid-February, dropping from 115.5 to 111.3.