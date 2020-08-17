NBA’s ‘bubble’ pay prove vital for college basketball

The idea that the 2020-21 college basketball season could be saved by using an NBA style “bubble” had seemed far-fetched.

Sure, both the NBA and the WNBA have so far successfully foiled the coronavirus by conducting regular-season basketball games with their teams locked inside isolation zones designed to keep players and coaches safe from COVID-19.

At least so far, the NBA “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., have proven effective in keeping players virus-free and teams playing.