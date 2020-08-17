Menu Search Log in

NBA’s ‘bubble’ pay prove vital for college basketball

As colleges across the country struggle with ways to ensure sports will be played, NCAA basketball would be well advised to study the NBA's "bubble" model. The pro basketball practice has allowed the season to resume smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Sports

August 17, 2020 - 9:09 AM

David McCormack of the Kansas Jayhawks dunks as Isaac Likekele, left, of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks on during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 24, 2020 in Lawrence. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

The idea that the 2020-21 college basketball season could be saved by using an NBA style “bubble” had seemed far-fetched.

Sure, both the NBA and the WNBA have so far successfully foiled the coronavirus by conducting regular-season basketball games with their teams locked inside isolation zones designed to keep players and coaches safe from COVID-19.

At least so far, the NBA “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., have proven effective in keeping players virus-free and teams playing.

Related
August 14, 2020
July 22, 2020
May 26, 2020
April 3, 2020
Trending