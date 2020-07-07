NBA’s tenuous faith in Orlando restart plan will be tested

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is wearing some of the effects of the NBA’s shutdown all over his face. With the kind of beard you’d expect to see on someone cast away on a remote island and talking to a volleyball, Morey has his anxieties concerning what’s to come for the league.

Teams will make their way to Orlando, Fla., for the NBA restart over a three-day span beginning Tuesday before training camps can begin in preparation for reopening day July 30.

Positive tests for COVID-19 continue to register. Some teams have closed their practice facilities. And for people such as Morey, who doesn’t know for sure whether 69-year-old Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni will be cleared to participate, it’s a critical time.