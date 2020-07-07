Menu Search Log in

NBA’s tenuous faith in Orlando restart plan will be tested

As more players test positive for COVID-19 and teams close their practice facilities, some wonder will the NBA survive their Orlando bubble's tough restrictions.

July 7, 2020 - 9:48 AM

The Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, middle, grabs a rebound from the New Orleans Pelicans' Josh Hart, left, and Lonzo Ball in the second quarter at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is wearing some of the effects of the NBA’s shutdown all over his face. With the kind of beard you’d expect to see on someone cast away on a remote island and talking to a volleyball, Morey has his anxieties concerning what’s to come for the league.

Teams will make their way to Orlando, Fla., for the NBA restart over a three-day span beginning Tuesday before training camps can begin in preparation for reopening day July 30.

Positive tests for COVID-19 continue to register. Some teams have closed their practice facilities. And for people such as Morey, who doesn’t know for sure whether 69-year-old Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni will be cleared to participate, it’s a critical time.

