 | Thu, Jan 20, 2022
NCAA adopts new transgender policy

The NCAA policy on transgender athlete eligibility was updated recently. Athlete eligibility will be handled on a sport-by-sport basis by the sports national governing body. This covers 80% of NCAA student-athletes

January 20, 2022 - 9:19 AM

I.NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.

Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee to the Board of Governors.

When there is no national governing body, that sport’s international federation policy would be in place. If there is no international federation policy, previously established IOC policy criteria would take over.

