NCAA cancels fall sports; football marches on (for some)

NCAA fall championship events, such as soccer and volleyball, will be postponed until the spring because of COVID-19. Football is still a go for some universities, although some also have called off their seasons in that sport as well.

August 14, 2020 - 3:00 PM

NCAA President Mark Emmert Photo by TNS

The NCAA called off fall championship events — a move Thursday that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools will be competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball during the first semester.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, but it has been clear this was coming as conferences canceled fall sports seasons because of the coronvirus pandemic.

“That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t and can’t turn toward winter and spring and say, ‘How can we create a legitimate championship for those students?’” Emmert said. “There are ways to do this. I am completely confident we can figure this out. If schools and conferences want to move forward … let’s do it.”

