NCAA considering six-week timeline for college football’s return in the fall

The 2020 college football season is looking more likely with the NCAA considering a new six-week timeline for football's return.

June 2, 2020 - 10:12 AM

Kansas State quarterback Skyler Thompson (10) celebrates his fourth rushing touchdown of the day with teammate James Gilbert (34) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The host Wildcats won, 48-41. Photo by Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle/TNS

More and more, it looks like the ramp-up to what officials hope is a full college football season will begin in mid-July.

Yahoo Sports reported last week that the NCAA Division I football oversight committee was leaning toward a six-week preseason camp, about two weeks longer than the normal beginning to the season.

NCAA approval could come the middle of this month, according to Yahoo.

