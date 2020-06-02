NCAA considering six-week timeline for college football’s return in the fall

More and more, it looks like the ramp-up to what officials hope is a full college football season will begin in mid-July.
Yahoo Sports reported last week that the NCAA Division I football oversight committee was leaning toward a six-week preseason camp, about two weeks longer than the normal beginning to the season.
NCAA approval could come the middle of this month, according to Yahoo.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives