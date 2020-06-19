Menu Search Log in

NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag

The NCAA will be banning Confederate symbols from its sponsored events.

June 19, 2020 - 3:21 PM

Confederate flags are seen flying over the infield campground prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6, 2015 in Darlington, S.C. ` Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images/TNS

The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag.

The current NCAA ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as for men’s basketball tournament games. Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.

The expanded policy means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in sports such as baseball, women’s basketball and softball, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host. Mississippi’s two Southeastern Conference schools, the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State, regularly host NCAA baseball regional and super regional games.

