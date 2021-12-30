 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
NCAA Tournament to go on

The NCAA basketball tournaments are all good to go as of today. Last season, the tournaments were carried out at single sites as opposed to the usual tradition of having different sites for each regional tournament.

December 30, 2021 - 9:56 AM

SEC tournament trophy and NCAA Midwest Regional Champs trophy sit on the court during the inaugural Auburn basketball Tipoff at Toomers in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Photo by TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA basketball tournaments are scheduled to go on as planned amid a rise in postponements and cancellations.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told NCAA.com the NCAA Tournament was slated to go on in the normal format and there’s been no discussion of playing in a bubble like last season.

“We are certainly closely monitoring the unfortunate and sudden COVID spike and will consider any adjustments as necessary for the health, safety and success of the championships,” Gavitt said. “However, despite the current challenges we’re experiencing in college basketball, the solutions to these problems during this phase of the pandemic are likely quite different than the dramatic championship format changes we had to adopt last year.”

