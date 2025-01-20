NCCC ends Allen women’s win streak

CHANUTE — After staying within arm’s length of host Neosho County Saturday, the Allen Community College women had no answers for their rivals’ closing number.

Neosho outscored the Allen women 22-8 down the stretch to pull in an 83-65 victory, handing the Red Devils their first loss of the 2024-25 season. They stand at 13-1.

Next up, Allen hosts No. 2 ranked and unbeaten Johnson County at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the ACC gymnasium.

Saturday’s game was a high-scoring affair in the early going as Neosho held a 24-20 lead after one. The margin grew to 40-33 at the break, although Allen closed the gap to 61-55 by the end of the third quarter.

Turnovers were a key factor, with Allen committing 32.

Tawhirikura Doyle scored 16 and Nikki Gear 15 to lead Allen. Mafalda Chambel was next with 12.

Neosho County was led by Tiara Hozumi’s 16.

Allen (20-13-24-8—65)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Luthi 1 0 2 2

Garland 1 0 1 2

Chambel 1/3 1 3 12

Doyle 1/4 2 3 16

Cutazzo 0 1 1 1

Brown 2 2 0 6