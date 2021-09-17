Nevada ready to take on K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nevada has never made the pilgrimage to the plains to face Kansas State in football until this season.

That doesn’t mean coach Jay Norvell doesn’t know what the Wolf Pack are about to face Saturday.

Norvell played for longtime Wildcats coach Bill Snyder at Iowa in the 1980s, then tried to match wits with him during stints at Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. And while Chris Klieman is now running the show in Manhattan, that hasn’t changed the admiration Norvell has for a football program that tends to punch well above its weight.