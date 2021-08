MORAN — In nine days, high school students across the state will don helmets and pads, and hit the football field for their first day of practice for the fall sports season.

You’d be hard pressed to find anybody as eager to get started as Max Mickunas.

“I think the players are starting to get as excited as I am,” said Mickunas, who takes the reins this fall as head coach at Marmaton Valley High School.