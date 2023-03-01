New NCAA president speaks on NIL rules

As Charlie Baker takes over as NCAA president, he brings a different way of thinking about one of the more important and most polarizing issues in college athletics: Regulating how college athletes monetize their fame.

To Baker, athletes such as quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada and Miami basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder are consumers who need help in a burgeoning name, image and likeness market. That market currently lacks transparency and uniformity, and the athletes would benefit from legal protections to ward off unqualified, unaccountable and even unscrupulous actors.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Baker paraphrased a quote he read recently from an athletic director: “The only thing that’s true about NIL is everybody’s lying, and whatever you hear about it, basically, don’t believe it.”