Newcomers join U.S. women’s soccer team

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was among the 23 players selected Wednesday for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month.

Thompson, who has been impressive this season as a rookie for Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League, was called onto the team in early April for a match against Ireland, taking the place of injured forward Mallory Swanson.

The roster selected by Vlatko Andonovski includes a mix of both familiar faces and newcomers like Thompson.