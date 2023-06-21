 | Wed, Jun 21, 2023
Newcomers join U.S. women’s soccer team

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson is among a mix of veteran and newcomers named Wednesday to the team by head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Among the experienced players are Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who will each be making a fourth World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand.

June 21, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Alex Morgan of the USA in action during the International Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USA Women at Rat Verlegh Stadion on November 27, 2020, in Breda, Netherlands. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images/TNS)

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was among the 23 players selected Wednesday for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month.

Thompson, who has been impressive this season as a rookie for Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League, was called onto the team in early April for a match against Ireland, taking the place of injured forward Mallory Swanson.

The roster selected by Vlatko Andonovski includes a mix of both familiar faces and newcomers like Thompson.

