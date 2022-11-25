 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Neymar to miss Brazil’s next World Cup match

The Paris Saint-Germain striker sprained his ankle in the second half of a bruising match against Serbia on Thursday. He was in tears while sitting on the bench with ice around his ankle and limped off the field on his way to the locker room.

November 25, 2022 - 12:49 PM

Brazilian striker Neymar (center) and his teammates are among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) —  Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday.

Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.

“It’s important to remain calm, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information and take the most appropriate decisions,” Lasmar said, adding that “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament.

