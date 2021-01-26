Menu Search Log in

NFL analysis: Calls during NFC title game deserve a closer look

Two pivotal calls, one by each coach, helped decide Sunday's NFC Championship game as Tampa Bay defeated Green Bay for a spot in Super Bowl LV. Here's a closer look at what those calls meant.

By

Sports

January 26, 2021 - 10:01 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans after winning the NFC Championship against Green Bay Sunday. Photo by TNS

Tampa Bay’s victory in the NFC championship was one for the aged.

Outdueling Aaron Rodgers set up the ageless Tom Brady (OK, he’s 43) to become the oldest player ever to play in a Super Bowl.

Bruce Arians, 68, earned a shot at becoming the oldest head coach ever to win a Super Bowl after he outcoached 40-year-old Matt LaFleur in the Bucs’ 31-26 victory at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

