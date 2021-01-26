NFL analysis: Calls during NFC title game deserve a closer look

Tampa Bay’s victory in the NFC championship was one for the aged.

Outdueling Aaron Rodgers set up the ageless Tom Brady (OK, he’s 43) to become the oldest player ever to play in a Super Bowl.

Bruce Arians, 68, earned a shot at becoming the oldest head coach ever to win a Super Bowl after he outcoached 40-year-old Matt LaFleur in the Bucs’ 31-26 victory at Lambeau Field on Sunday.