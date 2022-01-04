 | Tue, Jan 04, 2022
NFL announces schedule changes for week 18 finale

The NFL has "flexed" a few week 18 games to give fans a chance to watch games with more playoff implications. The Raiders-Chargers game Sunday will now be the Sunday Night Football game.

January 4, 2022 - 9:41 AM

The NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth.

To finish off the NFL’s first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to prime time. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the postseason.

Also in the mix for the final wild-card slot in the AFC — New England owns one of them — are the Colts, the Steelers and the Ravens. If Indianapolis wins next Sunday at Jacksonville, it’s in. Pittsburgh (7-7-1) must win out; it plays Monday night at home against Cleveland, then visits Baltimore (8-8) and still could fall short.

