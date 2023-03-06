 | Mon, Mar 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NFL combine a TV spectacle, moneymaker

The attention the combine received just two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling Super Bowl is a reflection of the NFL’s popularity.

By

Sports

March 6, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Linebacker Jack Campbell of Iowa participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/TNS)

The NFL combine is winding down and it’s clear the annual scouting event that’s evolved into a made-for-TV spectacle continues to be a required stop on the road to a pro football career amid concerns it can be a demeaning process with diminishing value.

The combine, which launched in 1982 mainly to bring prospects to one location so teams could gather medical information, now unofficially kicks off the upcoming NFL season and puts football back on center stage just weeks after the Super Bowl.

The event is a moneymaking machine for the league, another interview/audition for players and a job fair for unemployed coaches. But opinions vary on how necessary it is today.

Related
March 3, 2023
March 4, 2022
March 6, 2019
March 12, 2018
Most Popular