NFL combine has wide receivers on full display

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL teams might have considered Zay Flowers a one-dimensional wide receiver a decade or two ago.

Today, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound former Boston College star understands he cannot rely solely on his 4.42-second speed to make plays. He must be a more complete player.

So Flowers spent last season and the past few weeks adding muscle, working on blocks and learning how to play multiple receiving spots in an effort to showcase his versatility when he came to Indianapolis for the league’s annual scouting combine.