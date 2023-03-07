 | Tue, Mar 07, 2023
NFL combine has wide receivers on full display

Projected first-round picks range from the 6-foot-3, 208-pound Quentin Johnston of TCU to Flowers and from 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison of Southern Cal, who caught 219 career passes, to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 110 career catches and missed all but three of Ohio State’s games last season.

March 7, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Washington's Trent Mcduffie runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 6 in Indianapolis. Photo by (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL teams might have considered Zay Flowers a one-dimensional wide receiver a decade or two ago.

Today, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound former Boston College star understands he cannot rely solely on his 4.42-second speed to make plays. He must be a more complete player.

So Flowers spent last season and the past few weeks adding muscle, working on blocks and learning how to play multiple receiving spots in an effort to showcase his versatility when he came to Indianapolis for the league’s annual scouting combine.

