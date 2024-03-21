 | Thu, Mar 21, 2024
NFL committee eyes rule changes

An NFL committee is proposing changes to a controversial "hip-drop" tackle rule, as well as a change to how kickoffs are handled. The NFL team owners will vote on the proposals.

March 21, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker kicks the ball for kickoff Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety.

The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval.

The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons, or any change to the rule giving the defensive team a touchback if the team with the ball fumbles through the end zone.

