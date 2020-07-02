Menu Search Log in

NFL cuts preseason in half, pushes back start date

The National Football League has adjusted its schedule as COVID-19 cases rise across the United States.

July 2, 2020 - 9:59 AM

The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

Players are still discussing with their union whether to ask for cancellation of all preseason games, according to two people familiar with their thinking. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn’t been made.

