NFL Hall of Famer Culp reveals cancer diagnosis

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. Folded hands pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.”

Culp played 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first team in 1975.