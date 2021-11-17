 | Wed, Nov 17, 2021
NFL Hall of Famer Culp reveals cancer diagnosis

Long time Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Curley Culp announced he has stage four pancreatic cancer in a statement released on Tuesday

From left, Larry Allen, Cris Carter, Dave Robinson, Jonathan Ogden, Bill Parcells, Curley Culp and Warren Sapp stand with their busts after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal/MCT)

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. Folded hands pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.”

Culp played 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first team in 1975.

