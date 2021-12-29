 | Wed, Dec 29, 2021
NFL legend Madden dies

NFL Hall of Famer John Madden passed away Tuesday. Madden's career spanned multiple generations and multiple facets of the game, including Ea Sports' classic series of video games.

December 29, 2021

John Madden stands with his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, August 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) Photo by TNS

NFL Hall of Famer John Madden died Tuesday at age 85. Madden was many things to many different people, depending upon when you started watching or being interested in football and your age. 

If you are of one generation, you remember Madden as the famed coach of the Oakland Raiders. Another generation might know him for commercials and his legendary broadcast of NFL games, the first broadcaster to appear for all four major networks. The younger generation knows him as the coach on the cover of the most anticipated sports game each year, the newest installment in EA Sports’ “Madden” franchise.

However you remember Madden, he is a legend of not only the sport but of pop culture. 

