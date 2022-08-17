 | Wed, Aug 17, 2022
NFL looks like old self entering 3rd season in COVID-19 era

The NFL is still following a number of protocols following the COVID pandemic. This has included in training camp and will extend into the regular season.

August 17, 2022 - 2:58 PM

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws during training camp at the practice facility at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids’ bicycles for rides to practice. Fans are rubbing elbows with their favorite players to get those coveted autographs.


Yes, the NFL is looking and acting like it’s essentially back to normal going into its third season dealing with COVID-19.


There are no more trailers or tents for testing, and masks are rare. In fact, the protocols devised and tweaked by the league and the NFL Players Association in 2020 and 2021 were suspended last March.

