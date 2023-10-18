 | Wed, Oct 18, 2023
NFL offenses struggling to score; even Mahomes lackluster

Eight other teams won last week without scoring more than 21 points, including the Browns in a 19-17 win over the 49ers and Jets in a 20-14 victory over the Eagles. The 10 winning teams that scored 21 points or fewer were tied for the most in any week. 

October 18, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith reacts after an incomplete pass during the last Eagles possession of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

The NFL hadn’t experienced a week of inept offenses like it did this past weekend in nearly a decade.

With superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen unable to generate even 20 points in their games, top defenses for Cleveland and the Jets shutting down high-powered attacks from San Francisco and Philadelphia, and young QBs struggling across the league, the NFL had its lowest-scoring week since 2014.

Teams across the league scored an average of just 18.4 points in Week 6 for the lowest-scoring week in the NFL since Week 15 of the 2014 season when teams averaged 18.2 points.

