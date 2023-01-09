 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
NFL playoff field set; KC gets top seed in AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the top seed in the upcoming AFC playoffs with a win at Oakland. Buffalo secured the second seed, with the NFL determining the two teams will face off at a neutral site of both advance to the AFC Championship Game.

By

Sports

January 9, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't reel in a pass in the end zone under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Photo by Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

The NFL’s Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend.

The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.

Instead of Green Bay, it’s the Seahawks who will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They’ll travel to face division rival San Francisco in next weekend’s wild-card round.

