NFL suspends Raiders backup QB

Jimmy Garoppolo, backup quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, has been suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's drug policy. Garoppolo signed with Las Vegas prior to last season, but lost his starting job late in the year.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. Photo by (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL on Friday for the first two games of next season for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy of the league and NFL Players Association.

ESPN also reported the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo next month before an $11.25 million roster bonus kicks in.

Garoppolo’s days in Las Vegas appeared over at midseason when then-interim coach Antonio Pierce replaced him with rookie Aidan O’Connell for the rest of the season. Pierce became the Raiders’ full-time coach last month, and the Raiders also hired Tom Telesco as their general manager.

