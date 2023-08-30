 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NFL teams trim to 53 players

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL. 

By

Sports

August 30, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Wil Lutz (3) of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images/TNS)

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL on Tuesday.

Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee.

Defensive end Boogie Bashum, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Kelvin Joseph, offensive lineman Dan Feeney and Kendrick Green and wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette were among the players on the move in trades.

Related
December 27, 2021
December 22, 2021
August 31, 2021
January 16, 2019
Most Popular