NFLPA tells players to stop working out together due to COVID-19 spikes

COVID-19 continues to rise in sports, leading to the NFLPA's call to end group workouts.

June 22, 2020 - 9:40 AM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to media after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As coronavirus cases spread throughout sports organizations, the NFL Players Association sent its players a strong advisement Saturday:

Stop working out together.

In a statement authored by Dr. Thom Mayer, the association says “no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts.”

