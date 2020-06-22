NFLPA tells players to stop working out together due to COVID-19 spikes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As coronavirus cases spread throughout sports organizations, the NFL Players Association sent its players a strong advisement Saturday:
Stop working out together.
In a statement authored by Dr. Thom Mayer, the association says “no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts.”
