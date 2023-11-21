NFL’s look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league

Catherine Raîche

CLEVELAND (AP) — Catherine Raîche can remember hearing the doubt and disbelief over the phone when she said she was a college scout for the NFL.

In her first role with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, Raîche would regularly reach out to schools across the country to inquire about prospective players. More than once, her requests were met with suspicion.

“I was asked to send a picture of my business card because they didn’t believe I was a scout,” said Raîche, currently Cleveland Browns assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. “That happened multiple times, and it’s not like it was 10 years ago.”