NHL coaching carousel a whirlwind

The NHL coaching carousel last summer involved the Boston Bruins firing coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights doing the same to Peter DeBoer. Cassidy replaced DeBoer in Vegas and DeBoer went to the Dallas Stars. Jim Montgomery had been fired by the Stars three seasons ago for inappropriate conduct but had gotten back into the NHL as an assistant in St. Louis. Montgomery then replaced Cassidy in Boston. All three teams led their respective divisions at the All-Star break and are on track to make the playoffs.

Blackhawks goaltender Marc-AndrÃ© Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Capitals center Michael Sgarbossa (23) in the second period. Photo by TNS

Getting fired by the Boston Bruins didn’t stop former coach Bruce Cassidy from picking up the phone and giving some advice when replacement Jim Montgomery called to ask.

Getting fired by the Vegas Golden Knights also didn’t stop Peter DeBoer from answering a call from Cassidy, who replaced him in his old job. DeBoer was off to the Dallas Stars, where Montgomery last had a head coaching job before being dismissed in 2019 for off-ice reasons.

The weird offseason rotation of musical coaches around the NHL turned out great for everyone involved, with all three teams leading their respective divisions at the midway point of the season. Montgomery’s Bruins are running away with the Eastern Conference, DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are also on track to make the playoffs and it seems every situation was a perfect fit.

