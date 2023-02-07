NHL coaching carousel a whirlwind

Getting fired by the Boston Bruins didn’t stop former coach Bruce Cassidy from picking up the phone and giving some advice when replacement Jim Montgomery called to ask.

Getting fired by the Vegas Golden Knights also didn’t stop Peter DeBoer from answering a call from Cassidy, who replaced him in his old job. DeBoer was off to the Dallas Stars, where Montgomery last had a head coaching job before being dismissed in 2019 for off-ice reasons.

The weird offseason rotation of musical coaches around the NHL turned out great for everyone involved, with all three teams leading their respective divisions at the midway point of the season. Montgomery’s Bruins are running away with the Eastern Conference, DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are also on track to make the playoffs and it seems every situation was a perfect fit.