Nine of 10 KC draft picks make final roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to get younger around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their veteran core.

They couldn’t have done it much better through the draft.

The Chiefs selected 10 players in April, their most in 14 years, and all but one made the final cutdown Tuesday for teams to reach the 53-man limit for the regular season. Some of them, such as first-rounders Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, were locks from the moment their names were read while others played their way onto a perennial Super Bowl contender.