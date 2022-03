A quick look at the rest of the NJCAA Division-II tournament field by seeding:

1. South Suburban (29-0). The Bulldogs haven’t lost since the 2021 tournament and are making their 14th all time appearance, never reached title game.

2. Davison-Davie (30-2). The Storm were 2021 runners-up and are making their third straight appearance. Davidson-Davie ranks second in the country in steals/game