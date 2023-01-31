 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

No. 10 Texas just gets by No. 11 Baylor

Texas Longhorn Sir'Jabari Rice had a stellar night in a five-point victory over the Baylor Bears on Monday. Rice accounted for 21 points which included hitting four three-pointers in the second half alone.

By

Sports

January 31, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Texas Longhorns forward Christian Bishop (32) is fouled by Stanford Cardinal forward Max Murrell (10) as he broke to the basket on a second half drive at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, December 18, 2022. Texas defeated Stanford, 72-62. This is the first of a quadruple-header of mens and women’s basketball teams participating in the second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Photo by TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 18 to send No. 10 Texas to a 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday night, ending the Bears’ six-game win streak and keeping the Longhorns in a share of first place in the Big 12.

Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five with the final points.

Baylor had closed to 72-71 on Keyonte George’s three-point play before Texas answered with Marcus Carr’s fallaway jumper with 27 seconds left. It was Carr’s first basket of the second half and just his second of the game.

Related
January 12, 2022
February 24, 2021
March 3, 2020
February 7, 2019
Most Popular