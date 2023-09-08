 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
No. 15 K-State looks to avoid another non-conference letdown

No. 15 Kansas State hosts Troy on Saturday. The Wildcats will try to avoid repeating a non-conference letdown from last season, when it lost at home to Tulane. Kansas State opened the season with a 45-0 rout of Southeast Missouri State, while the Trojans are coming off a win over Stephen F. Austin.

By

Sports

September 8, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (5) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State began last season with a shutout of South Dakota, ran roughshod through Missouri in Week 2, then faced a team from Tulane that the Wildcats were expected to beat at home.

They were dumped 17-10 and left searching for answers.

The Wildcats quickly found them, beating Oklahoma the following week and rolling to the Big 12 title game, where they beat College Football Playoff participant TCU for the championship. Those answers have stuck with the No. 15 Wildcats through a shutout of Southeast Missouri State to open the season and with Troy visiting Saturday — a team much like the Green Wave, talented and successful.

