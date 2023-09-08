No. 15 K-State looks to avoid another non-conference letdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State began last season with a shutout of South Dakota, ran roughshod through Missouri in Week 2, then faced a team from Tulane that the Wildcats were expected to beat at home.

They were dumped 17-10 and left searching for answers.

The Wildcats quickly found them, beating Oklahoma the following week and rolling to the Big 12 title game, where they beat College Football Playoff participant TCU for the championship. Those answers have stuck with the No. 15 Wildcats through a shutout of Southeast Missouri State to open the season and with Troy visiting Saturday — a team much like the Green Wave, talented and successful.